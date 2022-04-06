Father arrested, charged in connection to 3-year-old son's death, Dallas police say

Jalexus Washington Sr., 27, was first arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the case last week, police said.

DALLAS — The father of a toddler who died from a gunshot wound last week, has been arrested in connection to the case, Dallas police announced Wednesday evening.

Police said 27-year-old Jalexus Washington Sr. has been arrested for tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting of his 3-year-old son, Jalexus Washington Jr.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington, remains in custody after being arrested on Wednesday, March 30. She faces three counts of endangerment of a child and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital after receiving a call that the 3-year-old Jalexus was taken to the emergency room with a single gunshot wound to the face just before 10 a.m. Monday, March 28.

During the investigation, police received conflicting reports from the mother, Lacravivonne Washington, concerning what led to the shooting death of Jalexus. She initially told police that she was involved in a road rage incident. But police found no evidence of that.

Police said Lacravivonne and Jalexus were seen at a donut shop in the 9400 block of Walnut Street about 20 minutes before the shooting.

And during a search of her vehicle, police found a gun in the glove compartment, and a second gun was found in the possession of Washington Sr.

Washington Sr. was first arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the case last week. He told police he was at work and rushed to the hospital when he heard what happened. He had been out on bond prior to his arrest Wednesday, April 6.

Police said the new charge against Washington Sr. stems from the concealment of the firearm in the death of Jalexus.

Four children have been removed from the home of Lacravivonne, as police continue to investigate her whereabouts the morning of the shooting and who she may have spoken with on her cellphone that was confiscated.