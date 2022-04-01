Man accused of driving 157 mph in fatal Fort Worth crash that killed teen

The suspect was driving a Camaro when he crashed into the back of an SUV, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man accused of driving more than 150 mph in a crash that killed one person and injured two others has been arrested by Fort Worth police, officials said.

Bryce Abernathy, 22, faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter in a March 15 crash on westbound Interstate 20 near McCart Avenue, according to a police news release.

The crash happened about 11 p.m.

Abernathy was driving a white Camaro 157 mph in a 70 mph zone, investigators determined, according to police.

He collided with an SUV from behind, killing the driver and injuring two passengers, police said.

The man who died was identified as 19-year-old Shaundi Kyree Smallwood, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police did not have an update on the condition of the other two injured passengers.