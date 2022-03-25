Live: Helicopter crashes in Rowlett, catches fire, police say

Police reported that the helicopter was on fire near the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway.

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police were responding to a helicopter crash along Lakeview Parkway on Friday morning.

Police reported that the helicopter was on fire, but the flames had been extinguished by noon.

The crash happened near the 2200 block of Lakeview, near Dexham Road. Rowlett is just east of Garland in northeast Dallas County. Police said they were responding around 11:30 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed a badly damaged and burned helicopter. Responding crews had placed a tent around one side of the helicopter, which had crashed in an open field near surrounding businesses.

More information was not initially available.

Helicopter crash at 2200 blk of Lakeview Pkwy Rowlett Tx. Helicopter is on fire. — Rowlett Police Department (@Rowlett_PD) March 25, 2022