Mother of 3-year-old boy who was fatally shot is arrested, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on a charge of endangering a child in the shooting death of a young boy in North Texas this week, police announced Thursday.

Police sources confirmed that Lacravivonne Washington, who was taken into custody Wednesday, is the mother of the victim, a 3-year-old boy.

Washington was initially arrested Wednesday on outstanding traffic warrants, according to a police news release.

Officers then took Washington to police headquarters to interview her about the shooting death of the 3-year-old boy, whose name has not been released.

But during the interview, Washington "declined to speak further to detectives" and was taken to the Dallas County jail, police said.

Washington now faces a charge of endangering a child "due to the fact that a weapon was accessible to a child," police said. Endangering a child is a second-degree felony charge, according to jail records.

Washington remained in jail Thursday with her total bond amount set at $25,000.

More information about how the child died was not released. His name has not been released.

Police began investigating the case Monday morning, when Washington arrived at Medical City hospital in North Dallas with her son, who was injured.

The boy later died at the hospital, but investigators were getting conflicting stories about what happened, sources told WFAA.

Initially, police were told by Washington that the shooting was possibly related to a road rage incident near Arbor Park. Washington claimed to be involved in a road rage incident with a man in another vehicle, but police "has not found a legitimate crime scene or evidence" involving road rage, a news release said.

Police said the victim and his mother were seen at a donut shop in northeast Dallas at about 9:38 a.m. on Monday.

At 9:57 a.m., the mother and child arrived at the Medical City emergency room, where the boy died.

Police are investigating what happened between the time the mother and child were seen at the donut shop and when they arrived at the hospital.