Child hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A child has been shot as a result of a drive-by shooting late Monday, according to police.

Fort Worth police said East Division officers were dispatched at approximately 10:23 p.m. Monday to the 5000 block of Vinson Street for a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a child had been struck by gunfire.

The child was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in good condition, police said. According to police, there are no suspects in custody.

The police gang unit was taking over responsibility for the investigation, police said.

This was the second child shot in the past 24 hours in the DFW area. Just before 10 a.m. on Monday, a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Dallas.

Police said the 3-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to head, and was pronounced dead.