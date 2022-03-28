Dallas police investigating fatal shooting of a child, sources confirm

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A young child was killed in a shooting Monday in Dallas County, police sources confirmed to WFAA.

The child died at Medical City hospital in North Dallas after arriving there with their mother.

Homicide detectives have responded to the hospital and were investigating the shooting, police said.

Footage from the scene showed multiple police cars outside of the hospital, with crime scene tape surrounding a sedan.

Dallas police sources tell me they are responding to a call at Medical City hospital. A mother showed up there saying her child had been shot. Dallas Crimes Against Persons unit is on the way @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) March 28, 2022

Investigators were getting conflicting stories on where and how the shooting happened, sources said. It was unclear if it happened in Dallas.

The child's name and age have not been released.

Still waiting for more information on what happened with this child who was shot. Sources tell us the child was killed.



Police presence has increased outside of Medical City Dallas. @wfaa @rlopezwfaa pic.twitter.com/K6OBl4yWWM — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 28, 2022