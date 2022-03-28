Dallas police investigating fatal shooting of a child, sources confirm

RICHARDSON, Texas — A young child was killed in a shooting Monday in Dallas County, police sources confirmed to WFAA.
The child died at Medical City hospital in North Dallas after arriving there with their mother.
Homicide detectives have responded to the hospital and were investigating the shooting, police said.
Footage from the scene showed multiple police cars outside of the hospital, with crime scene tape surrounding a sedan.
Investigators were getting conflicting stories on where and how the shooting happened, sources said. It was unclear if it happened in Dallas.
The child's name and age have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.