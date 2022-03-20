Arrest made in stabbing of woman in Uptown Dallas parking garage, police say

After his interview, he was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, according to an update from police on Sunday.

DALLAS — Police have made an arrest in the stabbing of a 31-year-old woman in a parking garage in Uptown Dallas last week.

Isaiah Wade, 34, was identified as a suspect and interviewed at police headquarters on Friday, police said.

After his interview, he was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, according to an update from police on Sunday.

Police officials said officers had responded around 7:18 a.m. on March 16 to a call regarding a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage located at 2975 Blackburn Street. This is right off U.S. Highway 75.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. An update on her condition has not been released by officials.

Investigators earlier this week released a photo of a man they were looking for as a person of interest in the stabbing. Police confirmed the man in the photo was Wade.

Residents at the apartment where the incident happened were sent the following message via email:

Dear Resident,

There is police activity at our community today in response to an assault that took place in an electrical room that resulted in the power being disconnected on one of our floors. We are working diligently to regain access to restore power to the affected floor. We share your concern and are fully cooperating with local authorities who are investigating and have blocked access to the electrical room.

To best allow the police to conduct their investigation, please refrain from using the fourth floor to exit or enter the building. If you are parked on the fourth floor of the parking garage, authorities have said you can cross under the yellow caution tape to access your vehicle.

As our knowledge of the details is limited because this is an active investigation, please contact the local authorities with any questions and information regarding the incident.