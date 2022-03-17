Police asking for help identifying Uptown Dallas stabbing suspect

The Dallas Police Department said the stabbing happened at approximately 7:18 a.m. on March 16 in an apartment parking garage in Uptown Dallas.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect connected to a stabbing in Uptown Dallas on Wednesday.

Police officials said officers responded around 7:18 a.m. on March 16 to a call regarding a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage located at 2975 Blackburn Street. This is right off U.S. Highway 75 near Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Uptown Dallas.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. Investigators are looking for a suspect they say was seen earlier with the victim. Here is a photo Dallas Police shared of the suspect.

Residents at the apartment where the incident happened were sent the following message via email:

Dear Resident,

There is police activity at our community today in response to an assault that took place in an electrical room that resulted in the power being disconnected on one of our floors. We are working diligently to regain access to restore power to the affected floor. We share your concern and are fully cooperating with local authorities who are investigating and have blocked access to the electrical room.

To best allow the police to conduct their investigation, please refrain from using the fourth floor to exit or enter the building. If you are parked on the fourth floor of the parking garage, authorities have said you can cross under the yellow caution tape to access your vehicle.

As our knowledge of the details is limited because this is an active investigation, please contact the local authorities with any questions and information regarding the incident.

As always, if you see or hear anything suspicious, please contact police first and follow up with community management. If anybody is in immediate danger, call 911.