Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting in East Dallas

DALLAS — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning near Baylor University Medical Center east of downtown Dallas.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Swiss Avenue and North Hall Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot by a suspect who already fled.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police told WFAA that the suspect was still at large Thursday morning.