Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting in East Dallas

DALLAS — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning near Baylor University Medical Center east of downtown Dallas.
Police said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Swiss Avenue and North Hall Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot by a suspect who already fled.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police told WFAA that the suspect was still at large Thursday morning.
There was no further information available.