Man killed by alleged intoxicated driver in auto-pedestrian crash, Dallas police say

Police said the victim was crossing the street when a Toyota Tacoma driven by an alleged drunk driver hit him.

DALLAS — A 27-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in northwest Dallas, according to police.

Dallas police said the victim was crossing the street at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hudnall Street, near Maple Avenue and Denton Drive, when he was hit by a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The Tacoma, which was heading west, was driven by Richard Alexander Rojas, 27, according to a police news release.

Police said Rojas was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit the victim with the right front side of the vehicle.