Man killed by alleged intoxicated driver in auto-pedestrian crash, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 27-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in northwest Dallas, according to police.
Dallas police said the victim was crossing the street at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hudnall Street, near Maple Avenue and Denton Drive, when he was hit by a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
The Tacoma, which was heading west, was driven by Richard Alexander Rojas, 27, according to a police news release.
Police said Rojas was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit the victim with the right front side of the vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died in surgery, according to police. Police arrested Rojas and said he faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.