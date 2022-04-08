Woman killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Interstate 30, police say

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said a woman was hit by vehicles after she was walking towards traffic along Interstate 30 in East Dallas late Thursday night

DALLAS — A woman has died after being hit by several vehicles on Interstate 30 Thursday night, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, the woman was walking down the highway at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the Munger Boulevard exit when she was struck by several vehicles near Grand Avenue.

The highway was closed between the Winslow Avenue to Fitzhugh Avenue exits overnight into Friday morning. Hazmat crews were on scene at 3:15 a.m. Friday and highway reopened at 3:45 a.m., the sheriff's office confirmed to WFAA.

The woman's identity was not known Friday, but the sheriff's office said the medical examiner’s office will make positive identification at a later date.

Police said that, according to witnesses, a white minivan may have struck the victim along with several other vehicles, all of which failed to stop at the scene.