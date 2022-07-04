Dallas rally to be held for Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio

Lucio was convicted in the death of her daughter 15 years ago in Harlingen, Texas. She is scheduled to be executed on April 27.

DALLAS — A rally will be held at Dallas City Hall on Thursday, calling on the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to free Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio.

Lucio was convicted in the death of her daughter 15 years ago in Harlingen, in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.

According to prosecutors, the 2-year-old had signs of abuse on her body. But family members claim her daughter's death was an accident, saying she fell down the stairs.

Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27, but state legislators on both sides of the political aisle have called to halt her execution.

The rally in Dallas on Thursday will begin at 6 p.m.

State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, along with local leaders and one of Lucio's sons, are expected to be in attendance.

On Wednesday, seven Texas House representatives, including Neave Criado, met with Lucio at a correctional facility in Gatesville.

Rep. Neave Criado released the following statement after the meeting:

“Against the cold façade of Texas Death Row, Melissa Lucio sat with us, glowing and filled with hope, love for her family, and a profound faith that she will walk free one day. She stated that everyday is a struggle, but it is through God’s Grace that she is here, and she will not stop fighting for justice. In that room, hand in hand with Melissa Lucio, we were not Republicans or Democrats, we were citizens of humanity inspired to urgent action to help prevent an irreversible injustice. I am grateful for the opportunity to have met with Melissa Lucio today alongside my colleagues of the Texas House of Representatives: Rep. Jeff Leach, Rep. Joe Moody, Rep. Rafael Anchia, Rep. Toni Rose, Rep. James White, and Rep. Lacey Hull.”

Other Texas lawmakers have also weighed in, calling for a stay of execution.

"We're not saying Miss Lucio is innocent. We're not saying she's guilty. We're saying for the board to provide her some clemency, so we can get her into a trial," said State Rep. James White.

Lucio's case has gained national attention in recent years.

Last year, Hulu released “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which detailed how she could be innocent. Last month, HBO's "Last Week Tonight" discussed her case in an episode on wrongful convictions. Kim Kardashian has also expressed her support for Lucio and has signed a petition urging Abbott to stop Lucio's execution.