Mansfield ISD to hold safety and security town hall on Thursday

Mansfield ISD is holding a safety and security town hall meeting Thursday night with members of the Mansfield ISD Police Department.

This comes after a school shooting that happened earlier this month at Timberview High School where four people ended up injured.

The suspect was later taken into custody on three counts of aggravated assault with a gun, police said.

The shooting happened after an alleged fight broke out.

The meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts, which is located at 1110 W. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.

The meeting will feature a panel of community leaders and experts, including superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu, school board president Michelle Newsom, chief Greg Minter from the Mansfield ISD Police Department, chief Alexander Jones from the Arlington Police Department and chief Tracy Aaron from the Mansfield Police Department.

Bruno Dias, Mansfield ISD’s Director of Safety, Security and Threat Management along with a representative from Texas School Safety Center will also be part of the panel.

After a discussion about safety topics, people in attendance will be able to ask questions or share comments with the panel.

The district’s school safety committee—made up of students, staff, parents and community members—will use this feedback and review systematic procedures and determine the next best steps.