Teacher shot at Timberview HS released from hospital, teen victim remains hospitalized in good condition, police say

English teacher Calvin Pettit was released from the hospital Monday afternoon, according to police.

A teacher who was shot last week at Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School has been released from the hospital, police said Monday.

English teacher Calvin Pettit, 25, was identified as one of two victims shot during the Oct. 6 incident. He did not have to undergo surgery.

Zacchaeus Selby, 15, was the other victim who was shot. Police said Monday he remains hospitalized but was upgraded to good condition.

Selby's family said he was shot four times and underwent multiple surgeries. He faces a long road to recovery, according to his family.

The suspect, 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins, was arrested hours after the shooting and faced multiple charges of aggravated assault with a gun. He was released on bond on Oct. 7 from the Tarrant County jail.

Police said they are investigating the moments leading up to the shooting that were captured on cellphone video by a student.

The video showed a fight between Selby and Simpkins inside a classroom, according to police. Police said the video showed Simpkins get thrown to the ground and repeatedly punched.

”That was the actual fight between Mr. Simpkins and the victim, who is in the hospital. It was right there in the classroom,” said Asst. Chief Kevin Kolbye of the Arlington Police Department.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness told police, “Once the fight was broken up, the juvenile witness observed Simpkins go to an orange backpack and retrieve a firearm. The witness observed Simpkins point the firearm at the juvenile victim and shoot 7 to 8 times.”

Simpkins' family claims the fight stemmed from bullying. Police said the bullying allegations are part of the investigation.