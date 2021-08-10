Timberview shooting victim's family says 15-year-old faces long road to recovery following Friday surgery

Zacchaeus Selby was shot four times in a shooting at Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School on Wednesday, according to his family.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The family of a student injured by gunfire is sharing his recovery. Zacchaeus Selby, 15, spent part of Friday in surgery.

His mother is talking about his long road to recovery, while doctors at Medical City Arlington hospital are keeping a close eye on the teen.

Iysha Selby never imagined her son would not be safe at school. She could not help breaking down in tears occasionally while talking about his hospital stay, even after going from critical to stable.

"He has tubes in this throat and his nose. He is just laying there," said Iysha Selby.

Zacchaeus suffered four gunshot wounds during Wednesday's incident at Timberview High School.

Video from before the gunfire, which is part of the police investigation, shows moments during a fight between Zacchaeus and the 18-year-old suspect.

The suspect is wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt in the video. Shortly after the video ends, police say, the suspect shot Zacchaeus.

As paramedics brought Selby out of the high school, his mother was in the right place at the right time.

"I ran to the stretcher and I grabbed his hand and squeezed his hand and I said 'I love you' and he said 'I love you too,'" said Iysha Selby.

Police identified 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins as the shooter. He's out of jail on bond but on home detention, facing aggravated assault charges.

Iysha Selby said, "They are in the same class."

The information about being classmates is pretty much the extent of what Zacchaeus' mother knows about her son's accused shooter. Her family fears people seeing the video of the fight will get the wrong impression about the teen.

Kathy Selby said, "It's making him look like a monster. We have seen the video ourselves and we were shocked."

Iysha Selby said, "He is a regular teenager. He is 15. He is my baby."

The 15-year old's mother shared Friday's surgery is just one of many at Medical City. Family and friends hope an online fundraiser will help with mounting medical bills and healing.

After Friday's surgery, doctors removed the tube from the 15-year-old's throat according to mom. She believes he is also doing better by the day.