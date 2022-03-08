Crews on scene of large grass fire in Wise County

The fire has burned about 100 to 150 acres, according to officials.

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Crews are on the scene of a large grass fire in Wise County.

The county's emergency management department says the fire is happening at Pioneer Road and U.S. 287 near Rhome.

Officials say the fire has also caused power outages in the area. Around 1,100 customers were without power as of 10:30 p.m., according to the emergency management department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Further details were not immediately released.