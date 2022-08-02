Firefighters battling fire at historic Prosper church, officials say

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, crews were called to the First Presbyterian Church.

PROSPER, Texas — Firefighters are battling a fire at a Prosper church Tuesday afternoon, according to the Prosper Fire Department.

Around 1:45 p.m., crews were called to the First Presbyterian Church at First Street and Coleman Boulevard in response to the reported fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported visible smoke billowing from the building.

No injuries have been reported and no one was inside when the fire began, officials say.

At this time, there's no word yet on what sparked the blaze. Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

The church, which was organized in 1878, has a historical marker from the Texas Historical Commission.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.