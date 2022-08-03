Firefighters battling blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say

Multiple crews were called to the area around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters are battling a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials.

Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews are teaming to get the fire under control.

Officials said residents and those traveling in the area should choose an alternate route and should expect smoky conditions.