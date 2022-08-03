Crews battle large brush fires in Parker, Hood counties

Several structures were in danger at one point, officials said.

Several structures were in danger as crews battled a growing brush fire in Millsap, officials said Wednesday afternoon. Crews were also battling a fire south of Millsap in Hood County.

The Parker County fire is in the 200 block of Wilson Bend Road, near S. Farm to Market Road 113.

The area is between Millsap Elementary School and Midpoint Chapel.

According to officials, the fire grew to just a little under 15 acres and at least one structure was damaged. The fire was contained Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were also working a fire in Colony near Tolar.