Fixing the leak: American Airlines Center gets new roof following multiple issues in 2022 Dallas Mavericks season

A representative with the Mavs' front office confirmed to WFAA that the helicopter circling the AAC on Tuesday was delivering materials to improve the arena's roof.

DALLAS — That helicopter people spotted circling Downtown Dallas throughout Tuesday? It was serving up an assist to a couple local sports teams and their home arena, turns out.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, a chopper could be seen carrying large pallets of equipment and materials to the roof of American Airlines Center -- home to both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. Workers could also be seen standing in place on the arena's roof, receiving the supplies from the helicopter.

Throughout the day, social media users were quick to share footage of the helicopter at work at the the multi-purpose arena -- and they were just as quick to assume that the concerted effort was part of an attempt to fix a roof whose leaks forced in-game interruptions at two Mavericks games this year.

In a statement to WFAA, a representative with the Dallas Mavericks confirmed that the effort was indeed part of a new roof being installed atop the AAC.

Mavs fans don't need to be reminded just how necessarily such improvements are to the team's home.

During Game 4 in the NBA's Western Conference Finals, water began to leak through the roof of the AAC right before the start of the second half -- right around the time a line of storms moved through the Downtown Dallas area.

Though that was the highest-profile leak the team had in the year, it wasn't the first. Earlier in the year, during a regular season game on March 21, tipoff between the Mavs and Minnesota Timberwolves was delayed 15 minutes because of a roof leak in the very same spot above the visitors' bench.