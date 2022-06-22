These are the new attractions coming to the State Fair of Texas this year

From the brand new nightly Starlight Parade to the "Mavs Vault," there are a handful of new attractions for fairgoers at Fair Park in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Every year, the State Fair of Texas brings thousands to Fair Park to celebrate new foods, attractions and events.

You know the staples, like chowing down on a Fletcher's corny dog while watching the Red River Showdown. On the fair grounds, however, there will be a handful of new attractions for fairgoers to enjoy.

Here is a list of the new things you can do at the 2022 State Fair of Texas:

Starlight parade

On a nightly basis starting at 7:15 p.m., Fair Park will light up its fairgrounds with a colorful assortment of floats, life-size puppets, animated characters in ornate costumes, and more.

Mat Ricardo: The Extraordinary Gentleman

Mat Ricardo is a unique one-person show featuring astonishing displays of skill and showmanship, performing his seemingly impossible, elegantly spectacular, and occasionally death-defying tricks. Ricardo will be joined by fan-favorite Mighty Mike on the Fringe Stage, located next to the Cotton Bowl and Creative Arts building.

Allez-oops with Rob and Miss Jane!

Married duo Rob and Miss Jane waltz on wine bottles, skip on stilts, and even tame the terrifying tiger baby. You can catch this new and silly show in the Oak Farms Theater.

Oontz kids DJ dance party

Need to tire out the kiddos? Bring them to Oontz kids DJ dance party! Located at Howdy’s near the Children’s Aquariu, this event will be pumping up the jams, sure to give the kids a blast dancing to fun music, while giving parents some rest, food and drinks under the shade of historic oak trees.

State Fair of Texas rodeo

Every weekend throughout the fair, cowboys and cowgirls will saddle up in the Fair Park Coliseum for some rodeo festivities – whether it be rounding up cattle as part of the State Fair of Texas Ranch Rodeo or celebrating the variety of culture in rodeo as part of the Mexican Rodeo Fiesta.

Mavs vault

To cap off the Mavericks' playoff run this past season, the team will be hosting an exhibit at the Hall of State, highlighting the team's history in the NBA. According to the fair website, this exhibit will feature interactive experiences, never-before-seen historical artifacts, and more!

More from the fair

The 2022 State Fair of Texas will start September 30 and run through October 23. For more information on the fair, visit the State Fair of Texas website here. You can find more event schedules, a fairgrounds map, visitor's guide and more.