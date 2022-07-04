Fair Park Fourth returning to Cotton Bowl on July 4

Fair Park Fourth will feature hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors and live music from the United States Air Force Band.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — After two year's off, one of Texas' biggest Fourth of July celebrations will be returning to Dallas.

Fair Park Fourth will be returning to Fair Park on July 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. This event will be free and open to the public.

"Fair Park Fourth has been our staple event bringing the Dallas community together for years to celebrate America's independence,” Fair Park's general manager Peter Sullivan said. “It was a difficult call to cancel the event over the last two years due to the pandemic, but we are excited about its return this July.”

In 2020, officials canceled the Fourth of July celebration, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of public safety as to why that decision was made. Fair Park leaders gave similar reasoning in 2021, saying that they "will focus on hosting the event in 2022."

Fair Park Fourth will feature hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music from the United States Air Force Band, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings.

In addition to these activities, Fair Park Fourth will have a fireworks show at the end of the night. Guests can experience the show from inside Cotton Bowl Stadium or across Fair Park.

Guests can visit some of Fair Park’s Cultural Institutions and Attractions, including the African American Museum, Children’s Aquarium and Texas Discovery Gardens.

Fair Park First, OVG360, and Biederman Redevelopment Ventures will provide additional details, including a full lineup of activities and performances closer to the event date.