Fair Park Fourth canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Fair Park Fourth celebration for July 4th usually draws thousands of people and large gatherings have concerned many health officials as the pandemic continues.

The Fourth of July celebration at Fair Park in Dallas has been canceled, officials announced Tuesday.

Citing the pandemic and in the interest of public safety, Fair Park First & Spectra decided to cancel Fair Park Fourth.

The announcement came the same day Dallas County reported a record tie for the highest number of positive cases in the county.

Hospitalizations in Tarrant and Dallas counties remain mostly flat, but the hospitalization rate is trending upward statewide.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said it means "we have yet to see that 14-day decline or really any decline that the doctors want to see before loosening restrictions."

Fair Park Fourth usually draws thousands of people and large gatherings have concerned many health officials as the pandemic continues.

This is the first major July 4th event to be canceled in the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 5, the city of Lewisville also canceled the Old Town fireworks show, which was previously set for July 3.

No decision has been made for Addison's popular Kaboom Town fireworks show due to "COVID-19 social distancing concerns," the event's website says.

WFAA has reached out to multiple cities to ask about July 4th activities, but the cities have not made official announcements.