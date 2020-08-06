How many people are in the hospital with COVID-19? Texas just set a record

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on June 8 that 1,935 people with COVID-19 are being treated in Texas hospitals.

DALLAS — The above video is an interview with Dr. John Carlo of the statewide coronavirus task force.

Texas hit a record high for people with COVID-19 in hospitals, according to new data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of June 8, there are 1,935 patients in Texas hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The previous high was on May 5 when 1,888 people were in hospitals.

Hospitalizations are trending higher across Texas, according to the data.

Texas hospitals have seen a steep increase in the number of new patient admissions since May 25.

In North Texas, the number of COVID-19 hospital patients trended higher during through May 5, but overall, has remained flat since then.

North Texas hospitals saw their highest COVID-19 patient count on May 16, when 685 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

The rising statewide trend coincides with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to reopen businesses across Texas which began on May 1. The second phase began May 26. The third phase of reopening started June 3.

The overall statewide case count is trending higher, too.

A Texas Department of State Health Services chart shows an increasing trend in daily new confirmed cases in the state starting May 26, when phase two of reopening began in Texas.



During a news conference on June 4, Dallas County's Medical Director, Dr. Philip Huang, said we should expect higher case counts as more people get tested.

"There's a lot of asymptomatic positives, and so when we're testing everyone, some of those are coming out, and so we do think that that's probably a cause for some of these latest numbers,” Dr. Huang said.

Through April 21, Texas counties reported a total of 205,399 completed COVID-19 tests.

As of June 3, more than 1.1 million COVID-19 tests had been performed in Texas.

You can find out where to get a COVID-19 swab or antibody test in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by clicking here.