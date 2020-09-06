Walk-up COVID-19 testing sites open in Southern Dallas

Dallas County and Parkland Hospital partner to open walk-thru COVID-19 testing sites in South Oak Cliff and Pleasant Grove areas.

DALLAS — Large crowds of protesters continue hitting the streets across North Texas. At the same time, the number of positive COVID-19 cases remains hovering in the high 200s in Dallas County each day.

Some new testing resources are now open in two Southern Dallas communities. People are now keeping staff busy at two walk-up COVID-19 testing sites run by teams from Parkland Hospital.

“We’ve seen a good influx of folks coming by,” said Samia Zia.

The walk-up testing sites are outside Red Bird Mall in South Oak Cliff and outside Inspired Vision Compassion Center in Pleasant Grove.

”There are a number of people who do not have access to a car. We recognize there are people who rely on public transportation to get to where they need to go,” said Angela Morris of Parkland Hospital.

The walk-up locations in Southern Dallas are intentional. Both are in communities where data shows many families are dealing with health disparities and economic and transportation challenges making them more vulnerable to catching the coronavirus.

So who should consider getting tested?

"If you are 65 years and older. If you have other chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma," Morris said. "If you are an essential worker. If you’re working in health care, grocery stores, a DART driver, or a first responder.”

Staffers explained the process is rather simple. You’ll check in. Parkland’s staff will escort you to a temporary building set up for registration and verification. Then they’ll assist in helping you administer the self-swabbing test.

“The actual process itself is less than five minutes,” Zia said.

Protests and gatherings across the country right now are events where individuals are exposing themselves to large groups. County leaders are urging members of the public to consider getting a COVID-19 test at a walk-up or drive-thru location.

"I don’t want you to get tested if you were in a protest in the last five days, and it was the first time you were in a protest. I do want you to get tested, please, if it’s been more than five days," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. "Know your status, protect your family and fellow protesters.”

The COVID-19 tests are free and confidential. Each walk-up location will administer 75 tests Monday and Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday, June 10, the sites will administer 300 tests per day.

The walk-up test sites are located at:

Red Bird Mall Westmoreland Park

7222 S. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, TX 75237

8 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Inspired Vision Compassion Center

2019 N. Masters Drive

Dallas, TX 75217

8 a.m.– 2 p.m.