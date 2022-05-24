x
Make it rain! American Airlines Center roof springs leak before second half of Game 4 as storms roll through Downtown Dallas

It's the second time this season that a Dallas Mavericks game has been delayed by a leak spouting water onto the AAC court during a rainstorm.
Credit: AP
Officials work on mopping up a rain leak from the American Airlines Center roof during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks weren't the only ones making it rain on Tuesday night.

As storms moved through the Downtown Dallas area, water began to leak through the roof of the American Airlines Center right around the time the second half of Game 4 in the NBA's Western Conference Finals was set to start. 

Gracious hosts that the Mavs are, the drops conveniently landed near the Golden State Warriors' bench.

Because of the safety hazard, the start of the second half of Game 4 was delayed as arena crews worked to stop the leak.

The game was delayed almost 20 minutes because of the leak.

Alas, this is not the first time the American Airlines Center's roof has sprung a leak during a Mavericks home game -- this year, even!

On March 21, tip-off between the Mavs and Minnesota Timberwolves was delayed 15 minutes because of a roof leak in the same spot by the visitors' bench.

Still, there's no raining on the Mavericks' Game 4 parade. 

At the time of this publishing, the Mavericks have extended their 62-47 halftime lead to a 95-67 mark with just over two and a half minutes to go in the third quarter.

