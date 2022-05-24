Their backs against the wall, Luka Doncic and Mavs lead Warriors 62-47 at halftime in Game 4

Down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals and with their season on line, the Dallas Mavericks have come out swinging in Game 4, knocking down 11 first-half threes

DALLAS — With their season on the line, the Dallas Mavericks have come out firing in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Thanks to 11 first-half three-pointers, the Mavs lead the star-studded Golden State Warriors 62-47 at halftime.

Luka Doncic, who was named 1st Team All-NBA prior to Tuesday night's game in Dallas, leads the Mavs with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Doncic is at his best when facing elimination. In four playoff elimination games in his career, Doncic has averaged 39 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Mavs are 2-2 in those games.

Doncic's Mavs can move to 3-2 with their backs against the wall if they hold on to win Game 4 at home and force a Game 5 in San Francisco on Thursday night.

Regardless, the Mavs continue to live and die by the three-pointer as they have all series. On this night, however, they're living by it., shooting 11-for-23 (47%) from beyond the arc.

The supporting cast is doing their part, too: Jalen Brunson (13 points), Dorian Finney-Smith (11 points) and Reggie Bullock (9 points, 3-6 3PT) have given the Mavs a much-needed boost throughout the lineup.

The Mavs have no more room for error, though.

They will have to win four straight against the triumvirate of future Hall of Famers -- Stephen Curry (15 points), Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- starting with tonight's Game 4 in order to reach the NBA Finals.

No team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 series deficit -- even if the Mavs are historically pretty decent in this situation, having gone 3-1 when down 3-0 in franchise playoff history.

"Believe" has been the go-to phrase from "Ted Lasso" -- er, I mean Luka Doncic -- throughout the playoffs.