Did Mark Cuban, Lil Wayne squash their Twitter beef?

Lil Wayne and Mark Cuban traded Twitter jabs during the Mavs series against Phoenix after the rapper tweeted "Luka a ho."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — After a back-and-forth Twitter squabble between Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and rapper Lil Wayne, the two seem to have squashed the beef?

In the last series against the Suns, Lil Wayne tweeted out "Luka a ho." This led Cuban to respond to Lil Wayne, using the rapper's own lyrics from his song Uproar as a punchline: "It's a sh– show, put you front row."

And ... that's where things started to heat up. In a since-deleted tweet, Lil Wayne fired back at Cuban, saying "Mark Cuban don’t make me get u [sic] smacked boy U [sic] playin w me?? I will p– in ya f– mouth ho.”

The feud may seem new to many, but apparently there is history there. Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless, who is a noted friend of Lil Wayne, said on his show "Undisputed" that the drama dates back to 2011. Bayless said Cuban and Lil Wayne were friends when the rapper lived in Miami and was an avid Heat fan. After the Mavericks beat the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, Lil Wayne allegedly attended an afterparty with Cuban, and then Miami Heat teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade ultimately weren’t too thrilled to see the rapper, according to Bayless. He added the party encounter led to Lil Wayne temporarily being banned from attending Miami Heat games.

Now, Lil Wayne was seen at Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals as the Mavs took on the Golden State Warriors, and the knee jerk reaction of the Internet seemed to wonder if the rapper was acting like that obsessive ex who can't seem to get over you.

Lil Wayne is here.



Apparently he’s just bouncing from team to team, hoping someone will beat Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/ZkcnZI1xpx — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 21, 2022

Lil Wayne and Big Mark Cuban in the same building again? pic.twitter.com/NLkMkB6Zi4 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 21, 2022

Not surprising the Mavs are up 19 and doing *this* when you realize Lil Wayne is in the building. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) May 21, 2022

Lil Wayne is here front row. Man switches team allegiance more than Drake — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) May 21, 2022

But, it seems as if Cuban and Lil Wayne have mended things over, actually.

Bay Area sports station, 95.7 The Game, posted a video online showing Cuban saying hello.

Mark Cuban went to say hello to Lil Wayne at halftime 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JT46kB4oLa — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 21, 2022