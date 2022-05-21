Did Mark Cuban, Lil Wayne squash their Twitter beef?

SAN FRANCISCO — After a back-and-forth Twitter squabble between Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and rapper Lil Wayne, the two seem to have squashed the beef?
In the last series against the Suns, Lil Wayne tweeted out "Luka a ho." This led Cuban to respond to Lil Wayne, using the rapper's own lyrics from his song Uproar as a punchline: "It's a sh– show, put you front row."
And ... that's where things started to heat up. In a since-deleted tweet, Lil Wayne fired back at Cuban, saying "Mark Cuban don’t make me get u [sic] smacked boy U [sic] playin w me?? I will p– in ya f– mouth ho.”
The feud may seem new to many, but apparently there is history there. Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless, who is a noted friend of Lil Wayne, said on his show "Undisputed" that the drama dates back to 2011. Bayless said Cuban and Lil Wayne were friends when the rapper lived in Miami and was an avid Heat fan. After the Mavericks beat the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, Lil Wayne allegedly attended an afterparty with Cuban, and then Miami Heat teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade ultimately weren’t too thrilled to see the rapper, according to Bayless. He added the party encounter led to Lil Wayne temporarily being banned from attending Miami Heat games.
Now, Lil Wayne was seen at Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals as the Mavs took on the Golden State Warriors, and the knee jerk reaction of the Internet seemed to wonder if the rapper was acting like that obsessive ex who can't seem to get over you.
But, it seems as if Cuban and Lil Wayne have mended things over, actually.
Bay Area sports station, 95.7 The Game, posted a video online showing Cuban saying hello.
A more-than-friendly approach to someone you've been spatting with online? I'd say so. The two must be on good terms now.