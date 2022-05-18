Mavericks fined by NBA for bench activity (again)

Since this is the second time the team's bench has been fined, league officials doubled the fine amount from the previous infraction.

DALLAS — For the second time in this year's playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks have been fined for activity from the team's bench.

The NBA released an announcement Wednesday, saying the Dallas organization had been fined $50,000 for "violating league rules regarding team bench decorum" during the Mavs 123-90 victory against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the conference semifinals playoff series.

Since this is the second time the team's bench has been fined, league officials doubled the fine amount from the previous infraction.

In terms of what the Mavs bench did to receive this fine, the NBA said, "on multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks' team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action."

After the team's Game 2 loss to the Suns on May 6, the Mavs were fined by the NBA for similar reasoning connected to the bench's behavior during the game.

In that news release, the league announced that the Mavericks were fined $25,000 for violating rules on "team bench decorum."

According to the NBA, some players and a member of the coaching staff stepped away from the Mavs bench and onto or near the court during play "on multiple occasions" during the game.

Dallas lost that game to the Suns 129-109 in Phoenix.