Mavs' Reggie Bullock wins NBA social justice award

Bullock was honored by the NBA for his work in advocating for LGBTQ equity.

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks' guard-forward Reggie Bullock has won the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, according to Bullock himself.

Bullock posted an image of the award with his name engraved on it on his Instagram page. He wrote: "Super honored to have won this award! My platform isn't taken for granted and I'll continue to keep inspiring and doing what's right for my ppl."

He was announced as a finalist for the award last Monday as the NBA commended his impact on the Dallas area, specifically within the LGBTQ community.

The award celebrates players who have made strides in fighting for social justice and advocating for equality.

The NBA hasn’t officially announced it yet, but Reggie Bullock has posted on his Instagram that he has won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award for 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/9leZrfraF9 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 22, 2022

In just his first year on the Mavs, the league said Bullock has helped numerous organizations such as Abounding Prosperity, Dallas Southern Pride, the Black-Tie Dinner and the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation, which was founded in honor of a transgender woman who was murdered in Dallas.

He also started an organization called RemarkaBULL, which provides housing and support to LGBTQ community members in need.

The NBA said the 31-year-old's push for LGBTQ equity stems from the 2014 murder of his sister, Mia Henderson, who was transgender.

Bullock will now also receive a $100,000 donation from the NBA to the organization of his choice.

Bullock is just the second player to win the social justice award since its inception in 2021. Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony was the first winner.