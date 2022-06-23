Report: Mavs trade into 2nd round of NBA Draft for Jaden Hardy

Hardy skipped college basketball and went straight to the NBA G League.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks weren't expected to add anyone through the 2022 NBA Draft. They had reportedly traded their first-round pick and didn't have any second-round picks entering Thursday's draft.

That changed once the second round began late Thursday.

The Mavs reportedly traded for the Sacramento Kings' No. 37 overall pick in order to get the NBA G League's Jaden Hardy, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj reported that the Mavs gave up two future second-round picks in the deal.

Hardy, a five-star recruit out of high school, skipped college basketball and joined the NBA G League.

The 19-year-old led the G League Ignite with nearly 20 points per game.