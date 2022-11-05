Dallas Mavericks named NBA's 2nd-most innovative team in 2022, No. 9 in entire world, report says

The Mavs were one of nine NBA teams to make the list in 2022.

DALLAS — A new report named the Dallas Mavericks the 9th-most innovative sports franchise in the entire world, according to Sports Innovation Labs.

Sports Innovation Labs releases a yearly report detailing the 25 most innovative sports teams by analyzing the 10 highest-grossing leagues in the world. Each team is judged based on the following criteria:

Revenue diversification (going beyond ticketing, concessions, media rights and traditional sponsorships)

Technology focus (prioritizing new media experiences without relying solely on live games)

Organizational agility (staffing for the future, focusing on new skill sets and prioritizing diversity)

The Mavs ranked as the NBA's second-highest on the list, behind the Philadelphia 76ers, who ranked No. 5 overall. Seven other NBA teams came after the Mavs and Sixers: Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 11), Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 17), Phoenix Suns (No. 19), Golden State Warriors (No. 20), Brooklyn Nets (No. 22), Toronto Raptors (No. 23) and Portland Trail Blazers (No. 25).

The Mavericks were a new addition to this year's rankings. In last year's list, six NBA teams were named, including the Warriors, Sacramento Kings, 76ers, Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and Cavaliers.

Ten of the 25 most innovative teams in the world, per Sports Innovation Labs study, were soccer teams.

The report noted that American-based leagues typically prefer to centralize their resources, while overseas soccer leagues allow individual teams more freedom to be innovative.

"There are benefits and drawbacks to a league pushing for centralized control and support for innovation, versus leaving teams on their own to innovate as best they can," Sports Innovation Labs said in the report. "There is no one right way to drive innovation. What is clear, however, is that it should be made a priority at the team and league level."

Full 2022 rankings