Luka Doncic named to All-NBA 1st team for 3rd consecutive year

The other players named to the first team include Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker.

DALLAS — Luka Doncic had added another accolade to his growing list of achievements, this time by being named to one of the all-NBA teams for a third straight season.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks' star point guard was named to the all-NBA first team for the third consecutive season. He joins Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan and Maz Zaslofsky as the only NBA players to make the first team three times before turning 24.

Doncic averaged team-highs of 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists per game during the regular season. He has averaged at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in all three of the past seasons.

Luka Dončić has been named to the All-NBA First Team for the third consecutive season.



Dončić joins Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan and Max Zaslofsky as the only players to garner three All-NBA First Team accolades before age 24. pic.twitter.com/dgCNvgh9nR — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) May 25, 2022

In the Mavs most recent 119-109 Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors, Doncic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Doncic is averaging 31.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists through 14 games in this year's postseason.

By being named All-NBA First Team in three of his first four seasons, Doncic joins Larry Bird, George Gervin and Duncan and as the only NBA players to earn three or more All-NBA honors within their first four seasons.

Among NBA leaders, Doncic ranked third in scoring, fifth in assists and 19th in rebounds. He finished in the top 25 in all three categories for the third year in a row.

Following his third All-NBA First Team selection in 2021-22, Doncic is now one shy of Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise of four.

Doncic is also currently in a battle with Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith to see who will finish the Mavs franchise record for most made 3-pointers in a single postseason.