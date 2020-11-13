Grand jury indicts man on capital murder charge in slaying of Plano jogger

Sarmistha Sen was killed while jogging the Chisolm Trail in Plano in early August.

A grand jury has indicted a 29-year-old man on a capital murder charge in the killing of a Plano woman.

Sarmistha Sen was jogging the Chisolm Trail in Plano when she was killed in early August.

Bakari Abiona Moncrief was arrested almost two weeks later. He had previously been arrested in connected to a burglary that occurred nearby that day.

Police said in the arrest affidavit they believe Moncrief attacked Sen on the trail, then moved her about 135 feet to the creek running under Legacy Drive, where he killed her.

The affidavit said the victim died due to "blunt force injuries," which investigators said matched the weapons found at the scene.

Sen was married and had two sons, 12-year-old Neil and 6-year-old Ryan.

Her husband, Arindam Roy, told WFAA in September that Sen was "just a fundmentally caring individual."