29-year-old man arrested on capital murder charge in killing of Plano jogger, police say

Police arrested 29-year-old Bakari Abiona Moncrief Monday in the Aug. 1 homicide. He's being held on a $10 million bond.

PLANO, Texas — A man who had previously been arrested on a burglary charge now faces a capital murder charge in the death of a jogger in Plano.

Plano police say they executed an arrest warrant Monday for 29-year-old Bakari Abiona Moncrief. He is suspected of killing Sarmistha Sen on Aug. 1.

Sen was near Chisholm Trail Park when she was attacked and killed while on her morning run, police said.

Moncrief is being held on a $10 million bond at the Collin County Detention Center, police said.

Moncrief was first arrested for a burglary that police say occurred a short distance from where Sen was killed on Aug. 1.

In a probable cause affidavit for the burglary arrest, Plano police said a Ring camera captured video of Moncrief using a large object to the smash the window of the home where the burglary took place.

Investigators found DNA evidence that matched Moncrief in the home as well, according to the affidavit.

Moncrief was found a short distance away, the affidavit said, at a gas station using an exterior outlet to charge his phone.