Officials say a plane crashed Thursday afternoon in Rockwall.

Rockwall County Emergency Medical Services said that multiple agencies were in the area responding to the crash.

The crash has closed State Highway 66 between John King Boulevard and F.M. 3549. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

No other information was available.