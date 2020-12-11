Funeral for Everman police officer, mother who died of COVID-19 to take place Thursday

Officer Alex Arango's final patrol will pass through the city of Everman around 8 a.m. as part of the procession to the church.

A funeral will be held at The Potter's House Church on Thursday for Officer Alex Arango and his mother Carmen.

Alex died of COVID-19 and three days later Carmen Arango also died of COVID-19. Both had been hospitalized.

Alex contracted COVID while on duty. His mother lived with him.

The funeral Thursday will take place at 11 a.m.

Prior to the service, Alex and Carmen Arango will be escorted from the Mount Olivet Funeral Home through Everman and then on to The Potter's House.

Attendance will be limited to family, friends, law enforcement and first responders, according to a Facebook post from Everman Emergency Services.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced.