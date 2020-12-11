Plano football cancels next two varsity games due to COVID-19

The Wildcats won't play until at least Nov. 27 due to a confirmed case.

PLANO, Texas — The Plano Senior High School varsity football team will not play its next two games due to a confirmed COVID-19 case and "related close contacts," officials confirmed Thursday.

The Wildcats' games on Nov. 13 against Lewisville and Nov. 20 against Plano East have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The two games will not affect the District 6-6A standings, as the games will be ruled "no contest." The games will not be counted as a forfeit or a loss, school officials said.

After the two-week quarantine comes to an end, Plano expects to resume their season on Nov. 27, with their game against Flower Mound.

The junior varsity teams within the Wildcats program have not been affected and will be able to continue their seasons as scheduled.

Plano is the latest school to cancel or postpone games due to positive COVID-19 cases. Aledo, Denton Ryan, Allen, Hebron, and several other programs have had to forgo games due to positive tests.