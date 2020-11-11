COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 9 new deaths, increase in hospitalizations

Nearly 780 people in Tarrant County have died from the novel coronavirus since tracking began in March.

Nine more people have died and 45 additional patients are hospitalized because of COVID-19, Tarrant County health officials reported Wednesday.

According to the county's dashboard, there are currently 673 patients compared to 628 reported the day prior.

The latest victims to die range from a man in his 50s from White Settlement to a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s. All of them had underlying health conditions, according to health officials.

On Wednesday, 752 new cases were announced. Each day this week, the county has reported 700 or more daily new cases of COVID-19.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Schools at Coppell ISD, HEB ISD move to virtual learning

A school at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD and two schools at Coppell ISD are moving to all students to virtual learning due to the high number of COVID-19 cases at the schools.

Both districts have been in contact with the health departments in Dallas and Tarrant counties to make the decision.

These mark the fourth and fifth districts this week in North Texas to switch to all online learning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases

Texas has become the first U.S. state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as the nation continues to face a surge of infections.

Figures from Johns Hopkins University early Wednesday show that the nation’s second-most populous state has recorded 1,010,364 coronavirus cases with 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

Texas had recently surpassed California, the most populous state, in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests.

Health officials in Texas say that cases of the coronavirus are surging in the Laredo and El Paso areas as the borderlands remain a COVID-19 hotbed.