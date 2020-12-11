COVID-19 updates: Cook Children’s to only allow 1 visitor per patient

Hospital officials said there are currently 8 confirmed COVID-19 patients at Cook Children’s.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth is changing its inpatient visitor policy due to to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday only one primary caregiver will be allowed per patient. This means siblings and other people are not allowed to visit.

The one-person visitation policy originally went into effect in March after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in North Texas.

Last month, the hospital had announced it would allow two caregivers to visit. However, on Thursday officials said due to the substantial community spread of the virus, they are reverting to their original policy.

"We know these measures greatly impact our patient families and mean missed moments between parents and children," said Stan Davis, Chief Operating Officer at Cook Children’s.

The hospital says it is currently experiencing the highest number of infected children on a daily basis since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to officials, the seven-day rolling positivity rate is 8.3%, up from an average of 5% seen in recent months.

“This decision was not made lightly and was determined to be necessary given the circumstances surrounding the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our community," Davis said.

