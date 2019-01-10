PLANO, Texas — This story will be updated daily with court testimony.

When the calendar hits October in North Texas, you can just about guarantee the Fletcher family will be posted up somewhere inside the State Fair of Texas.

Which is why a federal courtroom in Plano on Tuesday marked another bizarre moment in an ongoing Fletcher family feud.

G.G. Fletcher admitted she felt "hurt and betrayed" after learning her granddaughter planned to start a competing fried food venture early this year.

The matriarch of Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs testified for more than three hours on Tuesday during a hearing for a preliminary injunction.

Fletcher's filed suit last month against Eat Fletch, operated by Vickie Fletcher and her daughter Jace Fletcher Christensen, citing willful trademark infringement.

G.G. Fletcher said the family-owned company just reacquired full use of the Fletcher trademark from Tyson foods in May, but that the iconic corny dog brand has struggled to host events outside the State Fair of Texas.

Amber Fletcher, who handles marketing for the family business, says numerous festivals and events rejected Fletcher's this year, saying they instead booked "Eat Fletch," thinking the companies were one and the same.

"We have a specific reputation and legacy," Fletcher said. "It creates a big problem."

U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan said the hearing will resume on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

