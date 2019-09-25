DALLAS — The iconic State Fair of Texas is back! Whether you're a first-timer or a state fair regular, we've got a breakdown of what you need to know about the big event.

When does the State Fair of Texas start?

Gates open at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27. The fair runs through Oct. 20.

What hours is the fair open?

The fair is open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

It is open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

What is the State Fair of Texas address?

The fair is located at 3921 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75210.

How much does it cost to get in?

General admission tickets are $18

Children ages 2 and younger are free

Children ages 3-12 are $14

Seniors ages 60 and older are $14, however seniors get in free every Thursday.

Are there any discounts for tickets?

Online passes: You can save $1.50 when you buy tickets online rather than purchasing them at a State Fair gate.

Season pass: These are available for $45. Click here for more info.

DART GoPass: Discounted tickets can be purchased on the DART GoPass app.

Kroger: Discount tickets can be purchased in advance at Kroger.

Dr Pepper: Anyone who brings an empty Dr Pepper can to a State Fair of Texas gate after 5 p.m. can purchase a general admission ticket for half off.

McDonald's: Discount coupons are available at participating McDonald’s locations on tray liners and bag stuffers.

There are also more discounts offered through the duration of the State Fair of Texas. To learn more, click here.

How much does it cost to park?

Parking at the official lots of the fair cost $20. Click here for directions.

Why do I need to purchase State Fair of Texas coupons?

Coupons are used for food, drinks and rides at the fair. They can be purchased with your card, cash or online. Each coupon cost $0.50.

RELATED: Safety and security measures for 2019 State Fair of Texas

What am I allowed to bring in?

According to the State Fair of Texas website, people can bring in wagons, food and beverages for anyone with dietary restrictions and coolers or ice chest. Officials say alcohol, glass containers, metal knives/forks are not allowed. Coolers will also be searched upon entering.

What is NOT allowed inside the fair?

In addition to the items listed above, people are not allowed to bring in pets (service animals are permitted), bull horns, air horns, megaphones, large signs, drones, bikes, skateboards, roller skates or weapons. Click here for more information.

What concerts are happening at the State Fair of Texas?

The headline acts for this year’s state fair will be perform at the Chevrolet Main Stage.

Rick Springfield: 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27

Jacquees: 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28

Cameo: 8:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 28

La Maquinaria Norteña: 5:30 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 29

Hotel California- A Salute to The Eagles: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4

Daughtry: 8:30 p.m. p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Tye Tribbett: 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6

Bob Schneider: 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11

Big & Rich with special guest Cowboy Troy: 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12

Billy Ray Cyrus: 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13

Shane & Shane: 5: 30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14

Shining Star- A tribute to Earth, Wind, and Fire: 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18

98 Degrees: 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19

Gary P Nunn: 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20

There will also be regional acts at the Chevrolet Main Stage. Click here to view more. Concerts are free with a state fair ticket and are standing room only.

How much does food cost at the State Fair of Texas Cost?

Small businesses from around the state sell food at the State Fair of Texas. Prices on food varies because of the food is determined by each business.

What food is sold at the fair?

There is a variety of foods available at the fair. Including Texas favorites: corny dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy, Frito Pies, Sausage-on-a-Stick, and much more.

RELATED: State Fair of Texas crowns winners of 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards

How many rides are at the fair?

According to the official State Fair of Texas website, there are more than 70 rides. Coupons are used to pay for all Midway rides, they can be purchased online or at booths inside the Fair.

What football games will be played during the State Fair of Texas?

The State Fair Classic

Who: Prairie View A&M University vs. Grambling State University

When: Saturday, Sept. 28; kickoff 4 p.m.

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium

AT&T Red River Showdown

Who: University of Texas vs. University of Oklahoma

When: Saturday, Oct. 12; kickoff 11 a.m.

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium

State Fair Football Showdown

Who: Texas Southern University vs. Southern University

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, kickoff 2 p.m.

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium

Need additional info on the State Fair of Texas?

The State Fair of Texas put together a visitor's guide for any other questions you may have. Click here to read it.

