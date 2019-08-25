DALLAS — Editor's note: The video above was published on August 15.
The Texas State Fair doesn't kick off until end the of September, but you can already start deciding which dish you’re going to munch on first.
The winners of the coveted titles, “Best Taste - Sweet," "Best Taste - Savory," and "Most Creative, were crowned on Sunday.
The best of the best were put to the test, as a panel of celebrity judges picked the winners.
Here are the results:
Best Savory Winner: Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone by Ruth Hauntz
A handheld treat of slow-cooked barbacoa held in an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla mixed with black beans, cilantro lime rice. It's topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, some queso fresco.
Best Sweet: Big Red® Chicken Bread by Brent & Juan Reaves
Sweet and salty, savory fried chicken resting on a light and fluffy, Big Red flavored frosted doughnut
Most Creative: Fla’Mango Tango by The Garza Family
A creamy mango twist fried and drizzled with a citrus glaze. It comes with a side of strawberry-mango sorbet.
The competition began back in early July, with a total of 49 entries. Out of those entires, only 10 were selected as finalists.
The entries were judged on uniqueness, creativity, presentation and taste.
Following Sunday's competition, the judges raved about all the dishes.
The Texas State Fair kicks off on September 27 and runs through October 20.