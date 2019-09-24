DALLAS — Workers are busy getting the grounds ready and counting down the days for the 2019 State Fair of Texas. Millions of people are expected to pack Fair Park during this year’s much-anticipated fair.

”Big Tex is up,” said Karissa Condoianas of the State Fair of Texas. “He’s ready to welcome people to the 2019 State Fair of Texas.”

Staffers say people can expect an exciting and family-friendly time around the fair. Behind the scenes, workers have been focusing on security.

"We are going to have a safe fair for you," Dallas police Major Tina Schultz said.

Police kiosks are spread around the fairgrounds. Officers say you will notice plenty of uniformed police and security ready to offer directions and assistance. Planning has been key.

"If something pops up, we are planned. We have the resources. We have the personnel to address the things that come up," Schultz said.

Once again this year, the Cotton Bowl will play host to three football games during the State Fair of Texas. The stadium can hold up to 92,000 people. Staff says you need to know new policy changes this year mean only small clutches and clear bags, meeting certain size requirements, will be allowed in the stadium.

"No backpacks. No purses. No totes. Unless it’s clear and fits into the size recommendations," Condoianas explained.

The Cotton Bowl stadium is revealing some new features this year. They’ve upgraded the scoreboards, and the State Fair of Texas added new ribbon boards for the crowd’s viewing pleasure.

"I mean the quality, it’s almost going to feel like you are looking at it, and you are right next to the video board and what’s going on the field," Condoianas said.

Many football fans are excited to learn beer will now be offered across the entire stadium during the games.

Workers are encouraging you to plan your trips early to the State Fair of Texas. They say you can visit BigTex.com/football to help you plan.

More on WFAA: