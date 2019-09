In 2019, photographer Kevin Brown begins his 17th year capturing the sights from the State Fair of Texas. Curated images from Brown's collection of breathtaking fair photos will be on display at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center from September 27 through October 20, 2019.

The exhibit is included with State Fair of Texas admission.

For more information visit: BigTex.com

