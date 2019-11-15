DENTON, Texas — Friday, the city of Denton was smoothing out the rocky roads in Green Tree Estates, making them easier to drive on. It needed to happen so that heavy trucks can deliver water to a community that's about to have theirs cut off.

"The situation's terribly awful," said mother-of-three Elba Hernandez, through a translator. She was one of the Green Tree residents who showed up at an emergency City Council meeting on Friday where they addressed the water crisis.

Not only was the private well water being turned off Friday by the neighborhood's well operator, but it also isn't drinkable anyway, residents said.

"This was the water that was given to us yesterday," Gladis Soto said through a translator, showing a photo of brownish-orange water in a 55-gallon container.

The small mobile home community has about 50 residents who are Denton taxpayers.

RELATED: A small community in Denton braces to lose water Friday

City Council voted unanimously on Friday to extend a disaster declaration, which has now freed up $100,000 and 90 days to help the residents.

"We are providing them beginning Monday non-potable water," said city spokesman Ryan Adams.

That's the water that will be brought in by truck at least three days a week.

The City will also haul in more and larger water containers.

Currently, the community is using donated bottled water for drinking and cooking, but the City will step in with more drinking water when that runs out.

RELATED: Some city of Denton taxpayers are days away from losing water service

"I speak for myself, but not only for myself-- we've been thinking of little else," said City Councilman Paul Meltzer.

Green Tree Estates is on land that was annexed years ago by the city. As for the well operator, he told us by phone Friday he didn't have the money to install infrastructure to connect the city's water supply, which the city said he was supposed to do.

While the city evaluates long-term options and works with state regulators to address the entire situation, residents say they're relieved in the meantime that they will have clean water when the well is cut off.

More on WFAA: