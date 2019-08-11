Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on a charge of murder in the death of a Ponder mother of two, according to Denton County authorities.

The body of Jade Harris, 20, was found Sunday by people fishing near Denton Creek just west of Ponder. She had last been seen on Oct. 25.

According to Tarrant County Medical Examiner records, Harris was stabbed to death.

Tanner Brock was arrested Friday in Alvord, Texas, located northwest of Decatur in Wise County.

The day before his arrest, Sorena Herrington, Harris' mother, told WFAA she had suspicions he was the man who murdered her daughter.

"The stabbing was intimate," she said of her daughter's violent death.

Jade Monique Harris

GoFundMe / WFAA

Herrington said her daughter rejected Brock in the past. She said he had also served time in jail after he beat her and "choked her out."

"You've taken our sunshine, my bug," she said she wanted the killer to know.

Harris had recently separated from her husband, John Harris Jr., who she had two children with – a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy.

Harris' estranged husband said he hadn't lived with his wife since May.

"You took the mother of my children," he said. "... Justice will be served."

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Harris' funeral expenses and her children.

