Dallas police to enforce juvenile curfew during weekends in September

The curfew will be enforced in Deep Ellum, West End, Farmers Market, Uptown, Victory Park, and the Central Business District.
Credit: WFAA
A Dallas police cruise

The Dallas Police Department announced Friday it will begin enforcing a curfew for juveniles throughout weekends in September. 

The department also stated it will provide "additional manpower" to crackdown on speeding and street racing, according to a news release. 

Officers began enforcing the juvenile curfew ordinance Friday night. They plan to continue the curfew for the next 3 weeks, officials said. 

The curfew will be enforced throughout various areas, including Deep Ellum, West End, Farmers Market, Uptown, Victory Park, and the Central Business District.

Officials said the curfew ordinance applies to anyone under the age of 17 in a public place in the curfew area from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Police officials said any juveniles found in violation of the curfew will be detained by officers until properly identified, then they will either be released to a guardian or transported to the Letot Center. 

"The Dallas Police Department is collaborating with the City’s downtown business partners to take a proactive approach to ensure all residents and business owners are safe," officials said.

According to DPD, the Public Works Department is also coordinating street closures and "traffic calming devices" in speeding hot spots downtown. 

Authorities said street racers and spectators are subject to a citation, fine, and/or jail.

