Dallas Council supports cutting $7 million from Dallas Police overtime budget

Amendment would fund 21 civilian police jobs, variety of programs in arts and infrastructure

DALLAS — In a meeting that started Wednesday morning and ended early Thursday morning, the Dallas City Council gave preliminary support for an amendment that would cut $7 million from the Dallas Police Department overtime budget.

Amendment 43, authored by District 7 councilmember Adam Bazaldua, moves the funding into a variety of programs, including $2 million to modernize traffic signals, $1 million for streetlights, and $1.6 million for DPD to hire 21 civilian full time employees.

The amendment had six co-sponsors with a total of eleven councilmembers indicating support in an informal straw poll late Wednesday.

It was one of 80 amendments the council debated during a meeting that lasted more than 12 hours ahead of a final vote to approve a more than $1 billion budget on September 23.

UPDATE: yes the #Dallas Council meeting on budget - 11 hours total and still going.



Currently on Amendment 58 - there are 22 more still to go.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/lpj8G8PMiQ — David Goins (@dgoins) September 3, 2020

Bazaldua said the council would send the wrong message by continuing to fund $25-30 million dollars for DPD overtime when the department has approximately 1000 officers 'sitting behind a desk'.

"We're going to perpetuate a vicious cycle that we know will almost be impossible to break unless we actually make a bold decision," Bazaldua said.

DPD has $24 million budgeted for overtime for the proposed 2021 budget starting October 1.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall told councilmembers the DPD overtime budget for the current fiscal year was $26.4 million, but the department had already used $31.1 million in overtime.

District 12 councilmember Cara Mendelsohn opposed the amendment, saying DPD already proposed a $2.4 million reduction in overtime in the proposed budget.

"We're going to end up going into our reserve funds to pay for it," Mendelsohn said. "And the reserve funds are not there as an operating contingency for something we know is going to happen."

Amendment 43 just passed w/o my support on 11-3 vote defunding police overtime by 7 million adding funding to bike lanes, civilian DPD FTE’s, traffic signals, debt service for Bishop Arts theater, fleet study, affordable housing, solar panels, streets & council lunches. — Jennifer S. Gates (@cmjsgates) September 3, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, the council rejected three amendments from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to cut $6.5 million from city hall employee executive salaries to pay for a variety of public safety initiatives.

Johnson, sensing the amendments didn't have the needed support to advance in the budget process, said the council is sending the message it refuses to reduce pay at city hall, even during an economic downturn.