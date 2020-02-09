15-year-old shot in Deep Ellum over the weekend has died, police say

The 15-year-old boy and four adults were shot Friday night near the 2600 block of Elm Street.

A 15-year-old boy who was shot Friday night in Deep Ellum has died, according to Dallas police.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. at the 2600 block of Elm Street.

Dallas police said the teen was self-transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Officials have not released the teen's name at this time.

Four adults were also injured in Friday night's shooting. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said in a news release Saturday.

Over the weekend, detectives stated the motive in the shooting was unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Brian Tabor at 214-671-3605, or via email at brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 153030-2020.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.

There were at least two other shootings during weekends in August. One involved a 21-year-old man who was and shot killed on Aug. 1.

The other shooting occurred on Aug. 22. A woman said she and the other victim were sitting outside at a table when shots were fired several yards away, according to authorities.

Both women were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Saturday afternoon, Dallas City Council member Adam Medrano tweeted he was aware of safety concerns in the Deep Ellum area.

Medrano said he had requested extra police presence, in addition to the review of a teen curfew to stop late-night gatherings.

He also requested the use of scooters to be temporarily removed from Deep Ellum, according to his tweet.

Deep Ellum and CBD Safety Update pic.twitter.com/bPkDS9w5WA — Adam Medrano (@VoteAdamMedrano) August 29, 2020

Monday afternoon an announcement was made that scooter operators in Dallas will have to end operations by Wednesday and remove scooters from city streets by the "close of business" on Friday, Sept. 4.

The move appears to be temporary. City officials said there will be community meetings to discuss the mode of transportation.

In Monday's announcement, the Dallas Police Department said there were public safety concerns from residents.